Jail - Kanye West (cover art)

music jail art cover graphic design design kanye west
I made this cover for one of the songs from Kanye West's new album, the inspiration came from the song lyrics and seeing the photo of this guy with a tshirt that says "today is my lucky day" on the same day.

Posted on Sep 4, 2021
