Tung Le

Film Of Egypt

Tung Le
Tung Le
  • Save
Film Of Egypt record falcon film design brand identity typography graphic design concept logo branding
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers!

1 of my unused logo concept for Film Of Egypt studio, this logo mainly aim for the symbol of the Egypt falcon, represented for Ra - The god of sun and creation.

Hope to work with you!

Tung Le
Tung Le

More by Tung Le

View profile
    • Like