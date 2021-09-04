🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Logo design for VYBE SOLO. Vybe Solo means is to fully love yourself and be able to Vybe alone without feeling lonely and leaning on your own energy for joy and happiness and loving for yourself through a mindset reset. The target audience is females and I would like the logo to represent mental growth, joy, classy, and bring a happy/hopeful vibe.
Checkout the full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/126753161/VYBE-SOLO-LOGO-DESIGN
For business inquiries: skdznin@gmail.com
• Upwork: https://bit.ly/3qmjOzx
THANK YOU :)