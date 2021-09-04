Smartiee Agency

Law firm branding

We created brand identity and website for a law firm that operates in the B2B segment with projects in the field of land law, real estate and dispute resolution. The brand target audience are individuals and private entrepreneurs. The website provides the information about prices, services, and case studies.

Posted on Sep 4, 2021
