Smartiee Agency

Web design for Rezolut

Smartiee Agency
Smartiee Agency
  • Save
Web design for Rezolut ux vector ui web typography logo illustration icon design branding
Download color palette

Take a look at another Smartiee project for a prominent Russian law firm Rezolut on revamping its brand identity. The company has been on the market for over six years. It has not changed the visual representation of the brand since its inception.

Check the details in the case study in Smartiee Portfolio. https://smartiee.agency/rezolutbrandidentity

View all tags
Posted on Sep 4, 2021
Smartiee Agency
Smartiee Agency

More by Smartiee Agency

View profile
    • Like