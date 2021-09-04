Restaurant POS

Amazing Folks!

Please have a look at our POS for Restrarant which will help them to track orders from multiple food delivery partners in one consolidated view.

What Benifits to the Owners

>> Track down all orders at one place

>> Payment status

>> Estimated time for delivery executive to come

>> Real-time record of your order

Put your feedback. So we will be better tomorrow with our designs.

Hope you all like it. Press "F" to show us some love

Thank You