Law firm rebranding & website redesign

We helped a law firm to rebrand the company by introducing an entirely new name, identity, and market strategy. Our work directions included: research & analysis, branding, and promotion.

In a matter of several months, the legal firm was able to assert itself on the market as a noticeable player while the new website received a distinguished legal industry award.

https://www.smartiee.agency/project/szp

Posted on Sep 4, 2021
