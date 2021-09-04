R Pragathi Bhat

Cute bear

Cute bear astonished bear flatdesign graphic design illustration cute bear flatdesign flat design of bear flatdesignofbear flatillustrationofbear cute bear bear
Day 20 of the 30day flat design challenge.

Made this bear today.

Designed using Adobe illustrator.

