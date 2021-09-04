Amanda Friefeld

Visceral Painting Series

Amanda Friefeld
Amanda Friefeld
  • Save
Visceral Painting Series abstract design colorful art acrylic
Download color palette

Gouache on canvas
Part of "Visceral Painting Series," or "Painting from the Gut"
11x14 in.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 4, 2021
Amanda Friefeld
Amanda Friefeld
Welcome to my portfolio on Dribbble!

More by Amanda Friefeld

View profile
    • Like