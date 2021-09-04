Julia Byczkowska

🍕Easy pizzy | Food delivery app

Julia Byczkowska
Julia Byczkowska
  • Save
🍕Easy pizzy | Food delivery app bar scroll food delivery app mobile design app typography ux branding ui
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers! 🏀

I'm happy to announce my first shot on Dribbble. It's some exploration for the food delivery app. Please, let me know your feedback 😉

View all tags
Posted on Sep 4, 2021
Julia Byczkowska
Julia Byczkowska
Like