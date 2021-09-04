Amanda Friefeld

Still Life of Alamblak Sculpture

Amanda Friefeld
Amanda Friefeld
  • Save
Still Life of Alamblak Sculpture fine art figure drawing charcoal still life
Still Life of Alamblak Sculpture fine art figure drawing charcoal still life
Download color palette
  1. 4.jpg
  2. Menil Pcs.jpg

Sanguine charcoal on drawing paper. 11x14 in.
Sculpture part of Menil Pacific Islands Collection

Sculpture Details:
Alamblak peoples, Figure (Yipwon), late 19th-early 20th century
Papua New Guinea, East Sepik Province, Karawari and Wagupmeri Rivers
Wood, paint, shells, cassowary feathers, and cloth pouch
80 ¾ × 15 ¼ × 8 in. (205.1 × 38.7 × 20.3 cm)
3-D Object/Sculpture
https://www.menil.org/collection/objects/21955-figure-yipwon

View all tags
Posted on Sep 4, 2021
Amanda Friefeld
Amanda Friefeld
Welcome to my portfolio on Dribbble!

More by Amanda Friefeld

View profile
    • Like