Counting Shot Glass

This was modeled in SolidWorks and rendered in Keyshot 9.
This is a picture of a shotglass which has numbers from 1 to 6 debossed on it and a cover made up of cloudy plastic which rotates just by a slight push. It can be used to keep a count of how many shots you have taken in a sitting.