Counting Shot Glass

Counting Shot Glass mint cover glass plastic bar shot glass breeze wine blue yellow solidworks industrialdesign ideas keyshot design concept 3d modelling 3d cad aesthetic
This was modeled in SolidWorks and rendered in Keyshot 9.
This is a picture of a shotglass which has numbers from 1 to 6 debossed on it and a cover made up of cloudy plastic which rotates just by a slight push. It can be used to keep a count of how many shots you have taken in a sitting.

