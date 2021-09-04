hyhuang

Badge Level Illustration - 03 Explorer!

Badge Level Illustration - 03 Explorer! eyes explorer book badge
I create this series illustrations for each badge level in our APP.
This is a simple but meaningful one. I use purple because it is a mysterious and beautiful color.
Hope we always keep exploring NEW things 👀🌎.

Posted on Sep 4, 2021
