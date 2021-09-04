Kseniia Kuzmenko

Website landing page likeit design uiuxdesign figma jewelrystore landingpage
Hey, everyone!

Presenting a Modern and Trending Landing page Design for jewelry online store.
I tried to make it look clean with more empty space to make it comfortable and harmonious.

Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements.

Posted on Sep 4, 2021
