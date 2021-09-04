Anix [Anime Experience] Landing Page

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
If you haven't noticed, I'm a man of culture and I wanted to make a landing page for a website where you could watch epic anime-related pics and listen to some anime tunezz. I leaned heavily on the music aspect of it all, hence the gradients and bubbly things. I'm pretty satisfied with how it turned out, hope you like it. See ya!