Badge Level Illustration - 04 Follower!

I create this series illustrations for each badge level in our APP.
As you cans see...I am not good at drawing any HAND. 🤪
Just try hard to create minimal style also add a little bit interesting elements.
Hope you enjoy it. ❤️

Posted on Sep 4, 2021
