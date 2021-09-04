Shivaley Pawar

Dragon fruit

Shivaley Pawar
Shivaley Pawar
  • Save
Dragon fruit marble fruits dragonfruit pink typography branding logo typeface procreate playful design lettering custom brushes
Download color palette

Marble highlights given in the lettering to elevate the design and feel of the word

Shivaley Pawar
Shivaley Pawar

More by Shivaley Pawar

View profile
    • Like