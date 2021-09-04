hyhuang

Badge Level Illustration - 05 Big Fans

Badge Level Illustration - 05 Big Fans
I create this series illustrations for each badge level in our APP.
Try to add some 3D effect to make this heart more special.
Hope you enjoy it.

