Google Fonts - Filters UX Improvements

While using Google Fonts every day I noticed that some of the dropdowns filters might be improved.

Language: The search bar is added on the top of the dropdown with languages.

Number of styles: Every time I was moving the blue circle I wasn't sure which number will I pick. So I added a simple stepper, which makes it easiest to select a specific number.

Posted on Sep 4, 2021
