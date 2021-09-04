Spencer La Buda

Farmer's Market Poster

Farmer's Market Poster fruit vegetables event fall poster farmers market farmers market poster
I am glad with how this turned out. Fall is approaching! I made this for the Weekly Warmup using Adobe Fresco and Illustrator.

Rebound of
Design a poster for a local farmer's market.
By Dribbble
Posted on Sep 4, 2021
