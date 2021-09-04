L + Circle

Baraa Studio

Hello Designer Community :)

The design of straight lines in the form of the letter "L", I reversed it vertically and horizontally to give a sense of balance and if we focus on the logo we will find a cross line visible visually, as we know that the lines indicate technology and modernity
----------------
Do you see that the logo is visually balanced and has a distinctive idea?
Please share your opinions with love
----------------
