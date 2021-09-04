Kim Naces

Hand-drawn characters

Hand-drawn characters faces people illustrator svg thumbnails avatars characters hand-drawn flat
Hand drawn characters with different clothing and facial expressions.
✔ .svg
✔ .ai Illustrator
✔ you can remix the facial expressions and clothing

Grab it here: https://kimnaces.gumroad.com/#AEYSf

Posted on Sep 4, 2021
