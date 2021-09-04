UI/UX Kits

Kant - A Multipurpose HTML5 Template For Startups

UI/UX Kits
UI/UX Kits
  • Save
Kant - A Multipurpose HTML5 Template For Startups app blog donation events ux design ui design clean full portfolio shop purpose onepage agency cretaive multipurpose website web ux ui html
Download color palette

✅ Download Link ✅

Being startup, time is always a factor. This is why we have carefully created ready-to-use content blocks that you can easily piece together to create a stunning website in a matter of minutes. It comes with 100+ purpose-built content blocks, 70+ page layouts and a ton of components to get you going.

UI/UX Kits
UI/UX Kits

More by UI/UX Kits

View profile
    • Like