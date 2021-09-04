Kant - A Multipurpose HTML5 Template For Startups

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
✅ Download Link ✅
Being startup, time is always a factor. This is why we have carefully created ready-to-use content blocks that you can easily piece together to create a stunning website in a matter of minutes. It comes with 100+ purpose-built content blocks, 70+ page layouts and a ton of components to get you going.