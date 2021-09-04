Letter p bird logo design - logo design inspiration

🤝 🤝 SUPPORT US 🤝 🤝

🔥 🔥Logo-Logo design-logo design inspiration-logo design idea-logo background-logo idea 🔥 🔥

Portfolio: https://cutt.ly/OWWHLBn

Order Page: https://www.fiverr.com/share/Wk7ARX

Why you will choose creative minimalist Logo design?

1. Minimalist looks great and easy to understand.

2. They are elegant and attention grabbing

3. It defines your brand identity.

4. Easy for the customers to remember

5. They deliver an equally powerful punch on smaller mobile screens

Why you will choose me?

1.Creative and meaningful Design.

2. 24/7 Support.

3. Quick Response

4. 2000*2000 high-quality PNG

5. Source file.

6. Mock-up

7. Money-back guaranty

#logo #design #graphicdesign #branding #logodesigner #art #designer #logodesigns