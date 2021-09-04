Ayush

Home Monitoring App Design

Home Monitoring App Design branding home bluetooth digital control illustration ios design app design dashboard home monitering design ui uiux uidesign figma dailyuidesign dailyui
Day 20: UI Design Challenge

Challenge: Home Monitoring App Design
I have designed a Home Monitoring App Design Layout

Do you have any projects i.e. Website Designer, Mobile Applications Designer & Logo Designer?

I am available and would love to assist you in your work just drop a message or reach out via email @ elxsrtech@gmail.com

Regards,
Elxsrtech

