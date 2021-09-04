Pro Flat Infographic Brochures

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
✅ Download Link ✅
This item containes a lot of infographic elements in 5 color styles to design your own infographic, flyers, presentations or brochure. You will get different geometric vector shapes: circle charts, timelines, process template, bar graph product overview, workflow diagram, spiral charts, quality infographic, world map with pie chart, colorful arrows and banners, solution tree, consulting concept and 49 stylish strong line icons. Vector. Can be used for web design, workflow layout, process templates, timelines and more. Also included 8 pages ready to use.