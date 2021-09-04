TheMovid Cinematic Review & OTO

Hey and welcome to my TheMovid Cinematic Review. I’m Darius from reedratings.com where I give honest digital product reviews along with awesome bonuses for products I truly believe in.

In this blog post you will find everything you need to know about TheMovid Cinematic. What is it, pricing, oto's, demo video and my bonuses.

TheMovid Cinematic is brought to you by Arifianto Rahardi, also the creator of Inovavid Business, The Movide 1, 2, 3, Ultima Slides, Smartivid and many other high quality software products.

So the big question is, is TheMovid Cinematic really worth your money?

In a nutshell, TheMovid Cinematic is a collection of cinematic video animation templates plus many more design assets that you can design and edit with PowerPoint and the end result to be Hollywood style videos. But more on this down below.

If this sounds like something you're interested in, stick with me as I will show you more during this article including the pricing and upsells and also my demo video.

TheMovid Cinematic Overview

Creator Arifianto Rahardi

Product TheMovid Cinematic

Launch Date 2021-Sep-04

Launch Time 10:00 EDT

Front-End Price $19

Skill All Level

Guarantee 30 days money-back guarantee

Niche Video

Support Еffесtіvе Rеѕроnѕе

Recommend Highly Recommend!

Videos now dominate the internet for both entertainment and consumer information. You can show off your product or service to everyone who wants to know your business. All the signs suggest that usage and spend are on course to continue their growth in 2021.

More than 99% of current video marketers told that they’ll continue using video in 2021, and 96% plan to increase or maintain their spending. Again, up slightly from 95% last year.

Video Content is one of the most promotional strategies on your social media platforms. All business sectors move using video content because videos are critical to present the best their product or business.

All entrepreneurs like you find research on the internet to get the biggest traffic source and provide value to potential customers in the world.

But now, you need something fresh to deliver a short message clearly and effectively with high-quality videos. With TheMovid Cinematic you can create high-quality videos like a Hollywood-Style in minutes.

Now let’s jump into the next section of my TheMovid Cinematic Review to find out what exactly TheMovid Cinematic is and how it can help you and your business.

What Is TheMovid Cinematic?

TheMovid Cinematic is a collection of eye catching and high quality video movie style templates that you can design and edit with PowerPoint, without additional complicated video software.

There is also no additional plugin needed, no skills required, and no need to buy extra assets. It is an all-in-one template to transform your PowerPoint into the best videos for your social media content & business.

These DFY templates are ready-to-use and newbie-friendly, so you only need to edit and replace the text. Basically very easy to use and anyone can do it.

Within minutes, you can easily create the most advanced videos that reflect your brand and products to look cinematic and Hollywood-style to boos engagement and conversions on social media.

TheMovid Cinematic includes hundreds of Movie Style Video, Video Ads, Opener Video, End Screen, Lower Third Animations, Transitions Animations, Animated Typography, Youtube Cover, Thumbnail Designs, Reviews, Tips or Teaser Videos.

And you also have the option to pick up the commercial license so you can start working as a professional video creator and sell your video creation services through your website or social media or on sites like Fiverr, Upwork, and much more!

In short, this option allows you to use TheMovid Cinematic to make money. You could even have people share their logos and you turn it into a video for them for a fee!

Now let’s jump into the next section of my TheMovid Cinematic Review to find out how TheMovid Cinematic works.

How TheMovid Cinematic Works?

Step 1: Choose Templates

Select and open any of the amazing animated videos templates from a huge spectacular video templates to create great video content.

Step 2: Customize

Create your unique masterpiece by easily customising your video footage, image, and/or audio background, text, or shape colour in the templates to your project needs.

Step 3: Export/Render

You can save and export your finalised video project in 4K, or high definition video files. You will never believe you made it all by yourself!

Now let’s jump into the next section of my TheMovid Cinematic Review to find out more about TheMovid Cinematic features and benefits.

TheMovid Cinematic Review: Features & Benefits

High-Quality Ready-To-Use Templates: Huge collections from all the hottest topics video template series. You will also definitely get the best quality templates along with unique, fresh, and creative animation to create social media content.

Customize Everything: Only use PowerPoint to change an image, video, and/or audio, text, or customise colour in your chosen template. Easy to use and done in minutes, without need for any advanced or pro design skill.

Powerful Colour: Your video will get people jealous because your video looks like made by professionals using a colouring video.

Stop Trying from Scratch: Stop wasting your time and money trying to create high-quality video and graphic designs. You only need to edit & replace!

Copyright-Free Video, Image Library: Include all images and videos in TheMovid Cinematic. You can use them for your projects!

Music Included: All templates in TheMovid Cinematic include no copyright music, so you don’t need to buy extra additional music.

Unlimited to Access: No limits, restrictions or monthly fees.

Videos For All Marketing Goals: Movie style video, video ads, intro, outro, or any other type of video and graphics inside one package.

Now let’s jump into the next section of my TheMovid Cinematic Review to find out more about TheMovid Cinematic pricing and upsells.

TheMovid Cinematic Review: Pricing & Upsells

Front End Offer is the main software TheMovid Cinematic which will cost you $19 respectively $27. For the front end offer the price you see now is available only during the launch period.

After the launch, which ends on the 8th of September 2021, price will increase or will go as monthly payments. I’m not quite sure but you can always click here for current pricing.

Also, the frontend access doesn’t depend on any of the upgrades to work, it works fine just on its own BUT it is also limited. So if you want to get full access to this software and go unlimited then pick up OTO 1! Okay, now let’s have a look at the upsells or OTO’s.

Front End Offer: TheMovid Cinematic $19 — $27 one time

Module #1: movie style video — 10 templates

Module #2: video ads — 10 templates

Module #3: opener video — 10 templates

Module #4: end screen video — 10 templates

Module #5: lower third animations — 24 templates

Module #6: callout animations — 24 templates

Module #7: transition animations — 20 templates

Module #8: animated typography — 24 templates

Module #9: youtube cover designs — 20 templates

Module #10: thumbnail designs — 21 templates

Total 170+ templates plus commercial license included.

OTO 1: TheMovid Cinematic PRO Version $35

Module #1: movie style video — 20 new templates

Module #2: video ads — 20 new templates

Module #3: opener video — 20 new templates

Module #4: end screen video — 20 new templates

Module #5: lower third animations — 36 new templates

Module #6: callout animations — 36 new templates

Module #7: transition animations — 40 new templates

Module #8: animated typography — 36 new templates

Module #9: youtube cover designs — 40 new templates

Module #10: thumbnail designs — 39 new templates

Total 300+ new templates.

OTO 2: TheMovid Special Series Exclusive Bundle $47

Movie style video — 22 templates

Facebook cover video — 20 templates

Square video promotion — 24 templates

Vertical video promotion — 22 templates

Intro video animation — 16 templates

Outro video animation — 20 templates

Youtube notification animation — 18 templates

Instagram banner — 60 designs

Premium flyer/poster — 50 designs

Name card — 80 designs

Roll-up banner — 40 designs

Commercial license to all templates

OTO 3: Premium DFY Video & Graphic Templates $49

Movie style video — 30 templates

Explainer video — 30 templates

Video promotion — 18 templates

Instagram video animations — 18 templates

Social story video animations — 30 templates

Facebook cover video — 20 templates

Instagram banner — 30 designs

Premium flyer/poster — 30 designs

Commercial license to all templates

OTO 4: Super Complete Marketing Kit Collections $69

Movie style video animations — 26 templates

Corporate video animations — 26 templates

Square video animations — 26 templates

Vertical video animations — 26 templates

Intro video animations — 26 templates

Outro video animations — 26 templates

Square banner ads — 45 designs

Vertical banner ads — 45 designs

Carousel — 100 designs

Premium flyer/poster — 30 designs

Youtube thumbnail — 50 designs

Commercial license

TheMovid Cinematic Review: Conclusion

From now you can stop wasting your time and money trying to create high-quality videos!

TheMovid Cinematic saves you countless hours and thousands of dollars on your business, and also allows you to create engaging and high-quality videos for your business every time without much effort.

Plus, there’s no monthly fees involved.

I hope you find my TheMovid Cinematic Review helpful.

Grab your TheMovid Cinematic license now completely risk free. Your investment is covered by the no hassle, money back guarantee.

TheMovid Cinematic Review: Frequently Asked Questions

How do I edit it? And what about compatibility?

You need to use PowerPoint to edit the templates. Simply open your PowerPoint software, click and replace with your own content. Unfortunately, regarding the compatibility, TheMovid Cinematic Templates won’t work with Keynote, this will work only with PowerPoint. Works best with PowerPoint 2016 for Windows.

If you want to work best with export video, you need at least PowerPoint 2016/2013. PowerPoint 2010 and 2007 still works for graphics, but for videos, some effects, transition, motion, and layout will not work perfectly. If you’re a Mac user, you need to know that PowerPoint for Mac is not as good as PowerPoint for Windows, Because PowerPoint for Mac can’t set the time for rendering. And still good in graphic design.

Are there any more Upsells or Offers?

Yes. After purchase the main offer, you can upgrade your purchase to the pro version. Where you’ll get more extreme package. Plus extra bundle templates and extra exclusive bonus. So, you can start to make money from creating video animation and graphic service for your big client with developer license!

What is my License?

You’ll get commercial/developer license, and you can use it on unlimited projects. You’re allowed to :

[YES] Unlimited use your projects/clients projects

[YES] Unlimited web your projects/clients projects;

[NO] RE-SELL in anyway

[NO] Can’t use for give anyway

P.S. You can resell the videos that you make using our TheMovid Cinematic, but can not re-sell the templates/assets. Make Movie Style Video, Video Ads & more for your clients and charge them hefty fees! This will not only cover your cost for our services but also make you a solid profit.

How do I download it?

After payment done, you’ll be redirected to the members area. They’ll also instantly send you email registration right after your purchase.

Thank you for reading my TheMovid Cinematic Review.

