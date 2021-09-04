sagorahmed96

Modern logo design (Locial PR)

sagorahmed96
sagorahmed96
  • Save
Modern logo design (Locial PR) business logo ui logo design logo brand identity design graphic design logo newlogo locialprlogo logoshop logonew logomaker logoart modernlogo graphic design
Download color palette

Hi guys,

This is my recent clients project. His website is local link building services related.
I will like to see your opinion, Press 'L' for love.

My focus is on creating meaningful brands, and main objective is to design logical and simple, but very catchy design, which are over remembered.
Contract with me:

Whatsapp: +8801832717139
Fiverr: www.fiverr.com/sagorahmed96
Email.www.smd94206@gmail.com

#logo #logomaker #logoartish #logonew #brandign #logoneed #logoroom #graphicdesign #logoshop #lociallogo #logotypo #logos #modernlogo #newlogo #designlogo #modernlogodesign #logowant #logoart #logofiverr

sagorahmed96
sagorahmed96

More by sagorahmed96

View profile
    • Like