Sekiro – Owl (Father)

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This wasn't meant to be my first post, but I decided to just pull the trigger and finally put something up.
Been playing Sekiro and wanted to make something with this style of illustration (my first time doing something like this so feedback would be appreciated!)
Featuring one of my favourite bosses in the game: Owl. He'll lie, cheat, and backstab you all for the sake of immortality – typical of any best dad in video games.