Francisco Uy

Sekiro – Owl (Father)

Francisco Uy
Francisco Uy
  • Save
Sekiro – Owl (Father) vector logo design illustration
Download color palette

This wasn't meant to be my first post, but I decided to just pull the trigger and finally put something up.

Been playing Sekiro and wanted to make something with this style of illustration (my first time doing something like this so feedback would be appreciated!)

Featuring one of my favourite bosses in the game: Owl. He'll lie, cheat, and backstab you all for the sake of immortality – typical of any best dad in video games.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 4, 2021
Francisco Uy
Francisco Uy

More by Francisco Uy

View profile
    • Like