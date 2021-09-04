UI UX Exploration - Droplets

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
UI UX Design Exploration - Droplets
Stream your playlist and chat to people nearby.
Droplet is a live stream of music playlist.
Explore user created droplets or create one of your own.
Chat with other user while you listen to your favorite droplets.
Happy to hear your feedback!
You can also find me on Instagram.