Mostafa_taghipour.uix

Dashboard design (unity stream _ light)

Mostafa_taghipour.uix
Mostafa_taghipour.uix
Hire Me
  • Save
Dashboard design (unity stream _ light) unity streams game graphic design dashboad uiux ui design designer clean ux mobile ui minimal interface daily ui
Download color palette

Hello guys what's up!!
😉😉
Today, I designed a page of the Unity Stream dashboard for gamers.(light mode)
I tried to convey the concept of games and stream with the simplest elements😉
I hope you enjoy

Press "L" on your keyboard.
Contact us : mostafataghipour108@gmail.com

1ff95eaf1c783d430cd059a7f046f074
Rebound of
Dashboard design (unity stream)
By Mostafa_taghipour.uix
Mostafa_taghipour.uix
Mostafa_taghipour.uix
Welcome to my portfolio ui🏆
Hire Me

More by Mostafa_taghipour.uix

View profile
    • Like