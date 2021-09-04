artemedes

Shibzaa Gaming Pixel art logo

artemedes
artemedes
  • Save
Shibzaa Gaming Pixel art logo illustration company logo design branding logo design logo
Download color palette

"Shibzaa" is a youtube gaming channel mainly focused on "Mincecraft" and The client loves "Shiva Inu" dog and he wanted to incorporate a dog in the design.
So I prepared several concepts but he liked it.
I liked it too also and couldn't wait to share this in my portfolio.
Thank you.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 4, 2021
artemedes
artemedes

More by artemedes

View profile
    • Like