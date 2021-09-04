Dennis Cortés
Northstar

Financial Action Plan Illustration

Dennis Cortés
Northstar
Dennis Cortés for Northstar
Hire Us
  • Save
Financial Action Plan Illustration benefits personal finance startup fintech financial finance calendar drawing purple pink colors iconography logo vector design branding minimal icon illustration
Download color palette

One of our foundational illustrations around portraying the way we work with others on their financial journey.

We partnered with the talented folks at Numbers, working together to imagine the Northstar brand and what it could be on this piece and others 💫

See how financial wellness starts at work with Northstar →

Northstar
Northstar
Financial wellness starts at work 💫
Hire Us

More by Northstar

View profile
    • Like