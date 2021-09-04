Duy Luong

Office Emotion App Concept

Office Emotion App Concept prototype mobile design duyluong product design collaborative collaboration emoji emotion after effect interaction design ui interaction mobile animation
We usually ask how are you doing today when arriving at the offices, or in the elevators?
So I'm thinking about an app that helps you to check your colleagues' emotions before going to work. From your side, you can input your emotion so you and your friends can know how to interact with each other in the office.

