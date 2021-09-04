Jacob Padgitt

PlayStation 5

Jacob Padgitt
Jacob Padgitt
  • Save
PlayStation 5 design clean web design ux design ux ui design ui
Download color palette

The PlayStation 5 is still such a rare gem in today’s world nearly a year after it’s initial release. In a world where we could all easily find a PlayStation 5 such a product page like this would exist.

Follow me on instagram for more! https://www.instagram.com/ux.ora/

View all tags
Posted on Sep 4, 2021
Jacob Padgitt
Jacob Padgitt

More by Jacob Padgitt

View profile
    • Like