Check Calories - App

Plan your daily meal πŸ˜ŠπŸ’ β˜˜οΈπŸπŸπŸ‰πŸ“πŸ‹πŸ‘πŸ’πŸπŸ₯­πŸ₯₯πŸ₯πŸ πŸ†πŸ πŸ₯‘πŸ₯¦πŸ₯¬πŸ₯’πŸŒΆπŸŒ½πŸ₯•πŸ§„

Get to know calories what you are eating in your daily life.

Plan and cook for a healthy life.

My Website :

http://www.daisydesk.com/

Linkedin :

https://www.linkedin.com/in/manasbadatya/

Follow me on Instagram :

https://www.instagram.com/manas.dsgnr/