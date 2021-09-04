Beauty is Subjective

And so is art. It’s up to you to decide.

I strive for beauty and beauty is what makes us want to live, it creates a spark in us. If I do that to you, my mission is accomplished. Now look at her and tell me what you feel.

Digitally painted using custom built iPad tool alongside 2D software.

https://foundation.app/@mzkvisuals

https://www.instagram.com/mzkvisuals/