Beauty is Subjective

And so is art. It’s up to you to decide.
I strive for beauty and beauty is what makes us want to live, it creates a spark in us. If I do that to you, my mission is accomplished. Now look at her and tell me what you feel.

Digitally painted using custom built iPad tool alongside 2D software.

https://foundation.app/@mzkvisuals
https://www.instagram.com/mzkvisuals/

Posted on Sep 4, 2021
