Swingg - app

Swingg - app
Swingg is a brand for gaming equipment like keyboards, headsets, mouses, etc...
Like swing gamers move their mouse left and right
until they win. Swingg also has a word win in it and also 2 g's for the famous gg.
The logo represents a swing from the side, left and right movement, and a very styled letter s.

Hope you enjoy this project. Obviously, this is a concept.

If you want to work with me or buy this logo please get in touch.

contact me:
mail: itslukedesign@gmail.com
socials: https://linktr.ee/lukedeft

Posted on Sep 4, 2021
