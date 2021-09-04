Swingg - app

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Swingg is a brand for gaming equipment like keyboards, headsets, mouses, etc...
Like swing gamers move their mouse left and right
until they win. Swingg also has a word win in it and also 2 g's for the famous gg.
The logo represents a swing from the side, left and right movement, and a very styled letter s.
Hope you enjoy this project. Obviously, this is a concept.
If you want to work with me or buy this logo please get in touch.
contact me:
mail: itslukedesign@gmail.com
socials: https://linktr.ee/lukedeft