Swingg - app

Swingg is a brand for gaming equipment like keyboards, headsets, mouses, etc...

Like swing gamers move their mouse left and right

until they win. Swingg also has a word win in it and also 2 g's for the famous gg.

The logo represents a swing from the side, left and right movement, and a very styled letter s.

Hope you enjoy this project. Obviously, this is a concept.

If you want to work with me or buy this logo please get in touch.

