Irfan Rashid

MUSIC brand logo design

Irfan Rashid
Irfan Rashid
  • Save
MUSIC brand logo design asteko logo - real estate vector illustration design graphic design logo
Download color palette

MUSIC brand logo design - Idea was to implement the concept of Music through the minimal approach and typeface.

Irfan Rashid
Irfan Rashid

More by Irfan Rashid

View profile
    • Like