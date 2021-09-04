Naina

Chicken Biriyani

Naina
Naina
  • Save
Chicken Biriyani graphic design indianfood biryanilovers biryani chickenbiryani ui delicious vector illustration design
Download color palette

A plate full of mouthwatering Chicken Biryani with Raita from Green Chillyz is your go-to dinner. Truly, Food Ne Bana Di Jodi!

Naina
Naina

More by Naina

View profile
    • Like