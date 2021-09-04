Wanderline

Los Santos Emergency Response

Los Santos Emergency Response line art emblem
Hello good people! :D

Here's another linework " Los Santos Emergency Response " A badge design monoline illustration in black and white.
Please feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! :)

Posted on Sep 4, 2021
