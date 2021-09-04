Olukotun Emmanuel

Album Cover Design

Your album's first impression is central to its success. There is one overriding purpose for album artwork: to attract listeners to your music. Essentially, an album's artwork is the equivalent of a book's cover. Even though we are told to never judge books by their covers, we still do!
