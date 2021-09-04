TheraHive Learning Path Illustration

The concept was to have a very human and friendly set of hand-drawn characters interacting and helping each other within a series of cells, visually representing TheraHive's model of 'Hives'; Skills to improve mental health are taught in small groups (Hives) of 6 people where members help and inspire each other to feel better.

I did: creative direction, branding, illustration, lottie animations and Webflow website. See more: https://www.behance.net/gallery/126775245/TheraHive-Branding-Website-Illustration