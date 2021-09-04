TheraHive Learning Path Illustration

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The concept was to have a very human and friendly set of hand-drawn characters interacting and helping each other within a series of cells, visually representing TheraHive's model of 'Hives'; Skills to improve mental health are taught in small groups (Hives) of 6 people where members help and inspire each other to feel better.
I did: creative direction, branding, illustration, lottie animations and Webflow website. See more: https://www.behance.net/gallery/126775245/TheraHive-Branding-Website-Illustration