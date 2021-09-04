Graphic Design (Flyer)

A flyer (or flier) is a form of paper advertisement intended for wide distribution and typically posted or distributed in a public place, handed out to individuals or sent through the mail. In the 2010s, flyers range from inexpensively photocopied leaflets to expensive, glossy, full-color circulars.

Information Design is a field and approach to designing clear, understandable communications by giving care to structure, context, and presentation of data and information. ... Information design is the detailed planning of specific information that is to be provided to a particular audience to meet specific objectives.