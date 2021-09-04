Manipulation

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Manipulative design is an approach to creating user interfaces that are designed to influence or trick users into taking particular actions that they might not take otherwise. UI (user interface) designers and those that manage them can have a marked affect on how easy an interface is for users to grasp.
https://www.instagram.com/Designsmgp