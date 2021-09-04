Olukotun Emmanuel

Manipulation

Manipulative design is an approach to creating user interfaces that are designed to influence or trick users into taking particular actions that they might not take otherwise. UI (user interface) designers and those that manage them can have a marked affect on how easy an interface is for users to grasp.
Posted on Sep 4, 2021
