Stefanie Indrawan

Revamp Halofina Application~

Stefanie Indrawan
Stefanie Indrawan
  • Save
Revamp Halofina Application~ cryptography financial finance design ui online marketing home page app
Download color palette

Hi Guys!

This is my revamp design of the financial application, halofina.
Hope you like it!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 4, 2021
Stefanie Indrawan
Stefanie Indrawan

More by Stefanie Indrawan

View profile
    • Like