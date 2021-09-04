Maxi Cris

Calculator - Daily UI 004

Calculator - Daily UI 004 graphicdesign interactiondesign design designer webdesign uxdesign uidesign figma ux ui challenge calculator dailyui
Hi everyone 👋

I share my fourth challenge, a simple but effective calculator.
Feedback helps me improve and grow.

Have a nice day ☀️

Preview of the practice in Figma! ⬇️
https://www.figma.com/community/file/1017608976987485758

