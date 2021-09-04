Olukotun Emmanuel

Logo Design

Logo Design typography illustration design logo graphic design 3d
Do I need a logo?
No, you don't NEED a logo, but deciding whether or not you WANT a logo for brand is an important choice to make. To determine if your company would benefit from a logo, ask yourself these questions: What is my company's advertising goals? What type of marketing materials do I plan to produce?

Posted on Sep 4, 2021
