🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Folks!
Today I created some exploration of the Weather App. I use soft and bold colors and gradients also I use unique icons for a awesome look.
What do you think? Please let me know in the comment section!
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow
dribbble account to get lots of awesome website and app designs.
----------------------------
Wanna collaborate with me? Shoot your business inquiry to
yousuf3541@gmail.com
----------------------------
For more inspiration visit my profiles ⚡️
Behance: www.behance.net/yousufali26
-----------------------------
Thank you
-----------------------------