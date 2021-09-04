Hemingway|Logo|Coffee and book

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Hemingway is a space for people who love to read and don't mind having a cup of delicious coffee or warming tea. A place that brings together people with different interests, regardless of age or gender. For the subject of unification - books. Everyone who comes here feels at home, cozy and warm.
We advocate that books are not an inaccessible goal, but an ordinary tool for learning new things available to everyone. Each of our visitors can come and take the book that he or she likes best.
Inst: https://www.instagram.com/heavenly.studioo/?hl=ru